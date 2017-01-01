Normal Software
About
Submit
Normal people. Normal software.
Insights and ideas for techies from businesses outside of tech
Learn about the software that powers ...
Sierra Orchards
Agriculture
Sierra Orchards is an organic walnut farm in Winters, CA.
Winters, CA
Learn more
Agile Physical Therapy
Health and wellness
A private physical therapy clinic specializing in rehabilitation for sports-related injuries.
Palo Alto, CA
Learn more
Natoma Architects
Architecture
Natoma is an architecture firm lead by architect Stanley Saitowitz. Based in San Francisco, the firm specializes in multifamily housing and cultural projects, but has ongoing projects in other verticals.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory
Education
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory (SHCP) is private high-school in San Francisco. SHP is a Bring-Your-Own-Device school, and 90% of students bring laptops or tablets every day.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Slumbr
E-commerce
Slumbr is a sleep wellness brand and ecommerce site that sells pillows.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Terzo Restaurant
Restaurant
Terzo is an upscale cafe in San Fransisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. Opened in 2006 by Chef Mark Gordon and Co-Owner Laurie Thomas, Terzo serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes nightly and has a private dining room available for rent.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Triple Summit Advisors
Financial services
Triple Summit Advisors is a financial services and investment advisory business.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Eucharist Church
Church
Eucharist Church is a small, young Christian congregation rooted in Anglican tradition.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Andersen, Jung, & Co
Real Estate
Andersen, Jung, & Co is a full-service boutique real estate and property management firm.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Exploratorium
Museums
The Exploratorium is a museum, laboratory, and art studio with the mission of transforming learning and advancing connections between art and science.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Institute for Biodiversity Science & Sustainability
Research institute in the Cal Academy of Sciences
The Institute for Biodiversity Science and Sustainability (IBSS) is a part of the California Academy of Sciences. The Cal Academy is a museum and research organization in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Infrastructure Group
Internal Services
Infrastructure Group is a professional services agency that provides HR, financial modeling, accounting, billing, expensing, and other secondary services to startups.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
BONE Structure
Construction
BONE Structure is an architectural design firm and construction materials company that specializes in custom single-family homes.
Laval, Canada
Learn more
Law Offices of John R. Horn
Law
John R. Horn opened his one-man legal services firm almost ten years ago and consults for mostly small startups.
San Francisco, CA
Learn more
Be the first to know about new businesses and the software they use.
Email
Sign up
© 2017 Normal Software. Made with love in San Francisco, CA.
Home
About
Submit